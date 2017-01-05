News ‘Kaine will visit Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center…Greater Prince William Community Health Center…about the negative impact a repeal of the ACA…’
Submitted:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Tomorrow, January 6, 2017, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will make stops in Northern Virginia to discuss his efforts to prevent a repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and strip health care away from tens of millions of Americans. Today, Kaine introduced an amendment to stop Republican efforts to fast-track a repeal and led a group of 13 moderate Democrats in a letter encouraging Republican Congressional leadership to discuss meaningful improvements, citing the bipartisan reforms he and his colleagues have supported in the past.
Kaine will visit Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Greater Prince William Community Health Center in Woodbridge. He will hear directly from health care professionals about the negative impact a repeal of the ACA without a replacement would have on local health care providers.
Earlier in the day, Kaine will visit the National Science Foundation’s CyberCorps: Scholarship For Service Jobs Fair to speak with students participating in a federal scholarship program designed to increase and strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity workforce. As a member of the Armed Services Committee and a co-founder of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) caucus, Kaine has advocated for more cybersecurity preparedness through increased collaboration between the private and public sectors.
Friday, January 6, 2017
Kaine tours Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
1:00 PM
2300 Opitz Blvd.
Woodbridge, VA
**This event is closed press. A media avail will follow**
Kaine visits Woodbridge Community Health Center
2:30 PM
Greater Prince William Community Health Center
4379 Ridgewood Center Drive
Woodbridge, VA 22192
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Want More Prince William County?
January 5, 2017
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016
Holiday events with music and Santa Claus at Chick-Fil-A Bristow
December 11, 2016
Manassas office vacancy rates fall below 5-year average
December 9, 2016