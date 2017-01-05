Submitted:

Tomorrow, January 6, 2017, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will make stops in Northern Virginia to discuss his efforts to prevent a repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and strip health care away from tens of millions of Americans. Today, Kaine introduced an amendment to stop Republican efforts to fast-track a repeal and led a group of 13 moderate Democrats in a letter encouraging Republican Congressional leadership to discuss meaningful improvements, citing the bipartisan reforms he and his colleagues have supported in the past.

Kaine will visit Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Greater Prince William Community Health Center in Woodbridge. He will hear directly from health care professionals about the negative impact a repeal of the ACA without a replacement would have on local health care providers.

Earlier in the day, Kaine will visit the National Science Foundation’s CyberCorps: Scholarship For Service Jobs Fair to speak with students participating in a federal scholarship program designed to increase and strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity workforce. As a member of the Armed Services Committee and a co-founder of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) caucus, Kaine has advocated for more cybersecurity preparedness through increased collaboration between the private and public sectors.

Friday, January 6, 2017

Kaine tours Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

1:00 PM

2300 Opitz Blvd.

Woodbridge, VA

**This event is closed press. A media avail will follow**

Kaine visits Woodbridge Community Health Center

2:30 PM

Greater Prince William Community Health Center

4379 Ridgewood Center Drive

Woodbridge, VA 22192