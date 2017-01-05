Submitted:

The Christmas Bird Count is the oldest and largest citizen science event, which is when the general public supports the work of professional scientists by collecting data about the natural world. Citizen science is a great way for families to learn and connect to the environment in their own backyards.

This years’ count took place on December 26th. After the survey, participants gathered for a celebratory meal at the Merrimac Farm Stone House. Information on the nearly 100 species of birds (including the Tufted Titmouse, the Carolina Chickadee, and the Eastern Bluebird) observed annually can be found on the Prince William Conservation Alliance website.

Every year participants are shocked to find one of the most majestic sightings at a surprising location. The Prince William County Landfill has the largest number of bald eagle sightings for the local bird count.

It’s no accident that the landfill has become a haven for these birds. The Prince William Solid Waste Division is building unique environmental sustainability programs. The landfill is becoming the site of an Eco Park Complex, which will encompass the Outdoor Discovery Trails, as well as protected wetlands and streams. Future anticipated projects include a net-zero energy education center that will empower students to solve today’s environmental challenges through hands-on activities and STEM investigations.