'The homeowners…were drying clothes, noticed the dryer emitting smoke'

January 5, 2017
On Tuesday, January 3rd at 2:30 p.m., fire and rescue crews were dispatched to a structure fire in a two-story single family home located in the 14300 block of Lindendale Road in Dale City.

Upon arrival firefighters observed smoke showing from the home. As fire and rescue crews made entry, they discovered a dryer on fire that extended into some cabinets located in the kitchen. Firefighters initiated suppression and extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The occupants, two adults and two children, displaced by the fire, were home at the time of the fire when the homeowners, who were drying clothes, noticed the dryer emitting smoke and catching fire.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $20,000.

A Building Inspector was on scene and has posted the home unsafe.

The fire was an appliance fire and has been determined as accidental.

