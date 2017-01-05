News ‘Grant from Dominion helps the PWAFC extend much-needed health care services to the most vulnerable members of the community’
The Prince William Area Free Clinic (PWAFC) in Woodbridge, Va., was the recipient of a $5,000 grant awarded recently by the Dominion Foundation, the charitable arm of Dominion Resources. Funds will support the organization’s ongoing initiatives to provide free access to health care for uninsured patients.
A primary care provider, the PWAFC serves over 2,600 low-income residents of Prince William County and Manassas. The nonprofit offers a diverse array of medical services through partnerships with local private practices as well as with the Sentara Healthcare and Novant UVA systems, including laboratory and radiologic studies, patient education, specialty visits and referrals to partnering medical organizations and medication case management.
The grant from Dominion helps the PWAFC extend much-needed health care services to the most vulnerable members of the community.
In the fourth quarter of 2016, the Dominion Foundation awarded $1 million through a competitive grant process to 140 nonprofit organizations in 13 states to address critical community needs, with special emphasis on programs that provide shelter, access to health care and food security in areas served by Dominion. More than 300 applications were considered with selections made based on an organization’s demonstrated ability to serve communities, meet basic human needs and prevent future need.
