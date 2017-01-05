Dolores Walters

Dolores Marilyn Walters (nee Wallin) went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 1, 2016. She passed away under Hospice care at her apartment at Potomac Place Assisted Living in Woodbridge, Virginia after a relatively short but steady decline in her health.

Dolores was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 22, 1932 to Eugene and Myrtle Wallin. She and her sister Avis Bowman, grew-up in the Grandale neighborhood of the City and attended Coolidge Elementary School and Mackenzie High School. In 1948 she married Robert I. Walters whom she had known for many years from the neighborhood and school.

The marriage produced four children, Terrence (Terry) Walters currently in Wilmington, NC, Gerald (Jerry) Walters living in Sedona, AZ, Kerry Walters of Woodbridge, VA, and Diane (Walters) Phillips of White Lake, MI. Dolores was a devoted and loving stay-at-home mom for the children while they were growing up in Detroit and later Dearborn, MI, and excelled at every aspect of homemaking, especially sewing and cooking. She enjoyed reading, visits to the lake, and Pinochle for relaxation. Later she worked at Flint Ink in Redford, MI for approximately 15 years until she and her husband retired to Fairfield Glade (FFG), TN where they had vacationed for several years prior.

In Fairfield Glade Dolores was very involved with the FFG Ladies Club and soon became the primary organizer for their many trips, tours, and cruises. As an avid and lifelong reader she volunteered with the Friends of the Library in nearby Crossville, TN, volunteered in the office at Habitat for Humanity, and enjoyed playing Bridge. She was an active member of FFG Methodist Church during her 25+ years in Tennessee and later with All Saints Church after moving to northern Virginia in 2012 to be nearer Kerry and Susan and other family again.

She leaves to mourn her sons and their spouses, Terry & Laura, Jerry & Jan, and Kerry & Susan Walters, and her daughter, Diane Phillips. Also, grandsons Bryan and Andrew Walters, Alex and Greg Phillips, and granddaughters Jennifer Djouadi, Heather Millen, and Melissa Martin. Dolores also leaves 7 great-grandsons, a great-granddaughter, many extended family members including a nephew and 3 nieces, including her niece Judith (Judi) Bowman whom she loved as a “second daughter”. Her only sibling and sister, Avis Bowman, also passed within a few short weeks, on December 23, 2016, and joined Dolores, their mother and father, and many other family members in heaven.

Although Dolores will be sorely missed and loved by all that knew her, her entire family and many extended family and friends were blessed to be able to visit and say their goodbyes over the Thanksgiving Holiday and remain by her side during her last days.

A Memorial Service celebrating Dolores’ life will be held at All Saints Church (Anglican) on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 3:00pm. All Saints is located at 14851 Gideon Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22192. As she requested, her cremains will be placed in the Memorial Garden of FFG Methodist Church atop the beautiful Cumberland Plateau.