Ever since the January 1 Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing, the million-dollar question in Northern Virginia has been: Who bought that winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Manassas?
On Friday afternoon, that question will be answered.
The Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million prize to a Prince William County couple. They will receive the oversized check and be available for interviews. We hope to see you there.
> What: Virginia Lottery $1 million winner
> When: Friday, January 6, 2:00 p.m.
> Where: Virginia Lottery Northern Virginia Customer Service Center, 14550 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge
