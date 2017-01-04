On Sunday, January 1st, at 2:06 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a two-story single family home located in the 13000 block of Kerrydale Road in Woodbridge.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed fire showing from the rear of the home. A request for a second alarm was issued due to reports of people trapped in the structure. As firefighters attacked the fire, the homeowner arrived on scene and confirmed all occupants were safely out of the home except for their pets. During extinguishment, firefighters located and rescued the owner’s three dogs in which one sustained minor injuries.

No additional injuries reported.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $200,000.

The Building Inspector was on scene and has posted the home unsafe.

Two adults and three pets are displaced due to the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.