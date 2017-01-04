‘Snow…spread into the area Thursday afternoon…greater coverage Thursday evening’

National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington, D.C. office forecasters discussion:

SHORT TERM /THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT/…

Skies cloud up quickly on Thursday as a jet streak crosses the area. Guidance still suggesting that there will be enough upper diffluence to induce some associated precipitation. Thermally, this will be cold enough for snow. While there is basic agreement in this solution, there are some fine-scale detail adjustments/differences.

Snow is looking to spread into the area Thursday afternoon with greater coverage Thursday evening. This cycle suggests that the focus would be more toward the Potomac Highlands (a little further north). Then, as with the previous guidance cycle, there is a hint that there may be a shadow in the precipitation swath in the lee of the Appalachians, then redevelop offshore as cyclogenesis initiates toward Friday morning. The latest ECMWF really jumps on that scenario, with drastically lower PoPs that previous cycles.

Will maintain continuity from previous forecasts, keeping likely PoPs in the grids. Was willing to increase mountains to 80% as regardless of solution, some precip would bump into the ridgeline. Given these subtleties, the fast forward speed, and the low QPF, accumulation forecasts are challenging. Went with a solution that was close to not just WPC, but also the mean GEFS output…which approaches an inch (more in the Highlands near the nose of the jet streak). It remains to be seen whether any of this will affect a rush hour. Factors to monitor. Will maintain current course with the HWO.

Friday should mostly be dry, but cold, with the deformation band from cyclogenesis to the east and upslope to the west.