News Runs and walks in Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park
Runs and walks in 2017 listed below
We’ve compiled a listing of 5K runs and walks in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park. This list is a public service and should come in handy when you’re looking for your next marathon. The list will grow as more events are submitted to news@potomaclocal.com. More fine print at the bottom of the post.
March
On March 11 at 10 a.m. Look for the Shamrock 5K and 1-mile fun run – https://www.facebook.com/GCRoundShamrockRun/
April
April 8, 9 a.m. MS Walk beginning and ending at the Harris Pavilion.
Manassas Airport Runway 5K/10K & 1 mile Fun Run is April 9, at the Manassas Regional Airport – http://rev3tri.com/manassas-runway/
June
The Manassas Color Vibe 5K Run/walk will be on June 10, 2017 beginning and ending at the Boys & Girls Club of Manassas – 9501 Dean Park Lane, Manassas – http://www.thecolorvibe.com/manassas.php
Submit your run/walk to our list by emailing news@potomaclocal.com and putting Run / Walk in the subject line the email. Only emailed submissions will be accepted. There is no charge to submit your run/walk event. Please include a link to your event.
