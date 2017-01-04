Runs and walks in Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park

Runs and walks in 2017 listed below

We’ve compiled a listing of 5K runs and walks in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park. This list is a public service and should come in handy when you’re looking for your next marathon. The list will grow as more events are submitted to news@potomaclocal.com. More fine print at the bottom of the post.

March

On March 11 at 10 a.m. Look for the Shamrock 5K and 1-mile fun run – https://www.facebook.com/GCRoundShamrockRun/

April

April 8, 9 a.m. MS Walk beginning and ending at the Harris Pavilion.

Manassas Airport Runway 5K/10K & 1 mile Fun Run is April 9, at the Manassas Regional Airport – http://rev3tri.com/manassas-runway/

June

The Manassas Color Vibe 5K Run/walk will be on June 10, 2017 beginning and ending at the Boys & Girls Club of Manassas – 9501 Dean Park Lane, Manassas – http://www.thecolorvibe.com/manassas.php

Submit your run/walk to our list by emailing news@potomaclocal.com and putting Run / Walk in the subject line the email. Only emailed submissions will be accepted. There is no charge to submit your run/walk event. Please include a link to your event. Links in our post are “no follow” links. Email us if you would like additional paid / SEO promotion for your event. By choosing paid promotion of your event on Potomac Local, you support our mission of providing trusted, local news to the residents of Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.