News ‘We have all of this retail space available on the bottom floor of the building, but NO retailers’
Submitted by Lisa Frey:
I recently relocated to Manassas Park (City Center). We have all of this retail space available on the bottom floor of the building, but NO retailers.
I checked with a few business in the area for answer and was told several different things. I also called the company who’s leasing the property and they are willing to negotiate. I think this is a good location for some new retailers to invest in. City Center is pretty much full and there is another apartment complex being built, there is also the VRE across the street.
I would love to (other residents too) walk downstairs and have coffee or grab some for lunch or dinner. I’m not a retailer but would love to have some retailers closer to me.
