‘A passerby noticed the fire and called 911’ for Haymarket house fire

by Potomac Local on January 4, 2017 at 10:22 am
On Saturday, December 31st, at 8:37 a.m., fire and rescue crews were dispatched to a structure fire in a two-story single family home located in the 3800 block of Delashmutt Drive in Haymarket.

Upon entry, firefighters observed fire in a second floor bathroom. The fire had extended to the attic and the floor between the kitchen and the bathroom. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries reported.

No one was home at the time of the fire; a passerby noticed the fire and called 911.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $25,000.

The fire originated in a second floor bathroom; the cause was electrical and has been determined as accidental.

