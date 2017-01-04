Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

‘One victim is suffering from a gunshot wound and is being flown to a medical facility’

by Potomac Local on January 4, 2017 at 4:30 pm Leave a Comment
From police: 

*INCIDENT: Shooting | Manassas;
Officers are investigating a shooting which occurred in the 8800 block of Rixlew Lane. One victim is suffering from a gunshot wound and is being flown to a medical facility. Nearby schools have been advised as a precaution. The investigation is continuing. More information will be released when available.

 

