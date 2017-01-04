News ‘One victim is suffering from a gunshot wound and is being flown to a medical facility’
From police:
*INCIDENT: Shooting | Manassas;
Officers are investigating a shooting which occurred in the 8800 block of Rixlew Lane. One victim is suffering from a gunshot wound and is being flown to a medical facility. Nearby schools have been advised as a precaution. The investigation is continuing. More information will be released when available.
Stonewall Jackson HS, New Directions & Ellis ES in precautionary secure status due to reported police activity in area. All safe. Stay Tuned
— PWCS (@PWCSNews) January 4, 2017
Update
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
*UPDATE: Scene is SECURE. No active shooter. Incident DID NOT occur at any nearby schools. https://t.co/rouF2CIika
— Prince William Co PD (@PWCPoliceDept) January 4, 2017
