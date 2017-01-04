Read Us Daily for Local News in Manassas, Virginia

‘Suspect drove away…with a luggage rack on top and a patriotic sticker on the passenger side window (possibly “God Bless America” with American flag)’

by Potomac Local on January 4, 2017 at 8:27 pm Leave a Comment
From Manassas City Police Department: 

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2017, a male subject entered 7-Eleven, located at 9112 Mathis Ave, and demanded money from the clerk while pointing a knife at her. The clerk complied and the suspect exited the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The ). The suspect is described as a white male, mid- 40s-50s, and approximately 6’ tall with a thin build.

**The same suspect attempted to rob Family Dollar, located at 9112 Mathis Ave) at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the same night.**

