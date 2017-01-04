Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Haymarket DDI opening delayed again

by Potomac Local on January 4, 2017 at 7:49 pm Leave a Comment
haymarket ddi

From VDOT: 

UPDATE: Due to weather, the DDI will not open this weekend. If weather conditions are favorable, the DDI will open at 9 a.m. Jan. 14, with an overnight closure beginning at 8 p.m. Jan. 13.

The DDI was originally supposed to open last month. This is the second time the opening has been delayed. 

