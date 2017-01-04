News Haymarket DDI opening delayed again
From VDOT:
UPDATE: Due to weather, the DDI will not open this weekend. If weather conditions are favorable, the DDI will open at 9 a.m. Jan. 14, with an overnight closure beginning at 8 p.m. Jan. 13.
The DDI was originally supposed to open last month. This is the second time the opening has been delayed.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016
Holiday events with music and Santa Claus at Chick-Fil-A Bristow
December 11, 2016
Manassas office vacancy rates fall below 5-year average
December 9, 2016
Ignoring small plumbing issues causes buckets of trouble
December 8, 2016