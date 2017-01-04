News ‘When she got there turns out baby Kenzi was ready, and birthed at 4:42 am on New Years Day’
Baby Kenzi was originally due on Jan 17 and his date was pushed up a couple times. While home on New Years Eve, mom randomly begin to get contractions every 3 mins. Mom was unsure then contacted her mother, her mother told her she needs to go to the hospital. Mom still did not think she was ready, but went anyway. When she got there turns out baby Kenzi was ready, and birthed at 4:42 am on New Years Day. Baby was the first baby born in the 2017 at Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge, Va. Weighing in at 9.47 ounces with a length of 20 inches.
Baby: Kenzi Cordera Foote-Davis
1/1/2017, 4:42 am, 9 lbs. 4.7 oz., 20 inches (male)
Mother: Latosha L. Foote
Father: Steven C. Davis
Brother: Kamare C. Foote-Davis (5 yo)
