Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center’s first baby of 2017 is a boy, Colt Alan Hopkins born at 8:23 p.m. on January 3 delivered by Eugene Louie-Ng, MD and weighing in at 8 lbs. 6 ounces and 20 inches long. Parents are Heather and Alan Hopkins of Culpeper, Va. Older brother Tyler age two will welcome him at home.
