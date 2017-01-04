Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

‘We have the first 2017 baby born at Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center’

January 4, 2017
Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center’s first baby of 2017 is a boy, Colt Alan Hopkins born at 8:23 p.m. on January 3 delivered by Eugene Louie-Ng, MD and weighing in at 8 lbs. 6 ounces and 20 inches long. Parents are Heather and Alan Hopkins of Culpeper, Va. Older brother Tyler age two will welcome him at home.

