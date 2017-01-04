Submitted:

Details for the visitation, funeral and burial : Senator Charles J. Colgan

Visitation: 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Monday, January 9 at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas

Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 10 at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas

Burial: following the services at Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Hwy., Manassas, VA 20109

Additional details available at Pierce Funeral Home, Inc. – www.piercefh.com