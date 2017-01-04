Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

37°

Menu

Obituary
‘Details for the visitation, funeral and burial: Senator Charles J. Colgan’

by Potomac Local on January 4, 2017 at 7:55 pm Leave a Comment
Senator Colgan Photo 2

Submitted: 

Details for the visitation, funeral and burial : Senator Charles J. Colgan

Visitation: 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Monday, January 9 at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas

Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 10 at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas

Burial: following the services at Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Hwy., Manassas, VA 20109 

Additional details available at Pierce Funeral Home, Inc. – www.piercefh.com  

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Obituaries, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...