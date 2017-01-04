Obituary ‘Details for the visitation, funeral and burial: Senator Charles J. Colgan’
Submitted:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Details for the visitation, funeral and burial : Senator Charles J. Colgan
Visitation: 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Monday, January 9 at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas
Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 10 at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas
Burial: following the services at Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Hwy., Manassas, VA 20109
Additional details available at Pierce Funeral Home, Inc. – www.piercefh.com
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016
Holiday events with music and Santa Claus at Chick-Fil-A Bristow
December 11, 2016
Manassas office vacancy rates fall below 5-year average
December 9, 2016
Ignoring small plumbing issues causes buckets of trouble
December 8, 2016