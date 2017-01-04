Condolences for Colgan

Virginia’s longest-serving state senator Charles J. “Chuck” Colgan died Tuesday.

Here is a collection of condolences by state and local officials. Please leave yours in the comments.

Senator Mark Warner

“Chuck Colgan may have been my closest friend in Virginia politics. When I met him, he already was a legend in Prince William. Chuck was a veteran and a business owner, and he played key roles in strengthening Virginia’s public schools and colleges and improving our transportation networks. Chuck ultimately served 40 years in the Virginia Senate and, truth be told, he might have retired a decade earlier but for the efforts of many of us to extend his service to Virginia. I celebrate his lifetime of service, and extend my condolences to his family, friends and constituents.”

Senator Tim Kaine

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of my friend Chuck Colgan, and I extend my condolences to his family. Throughout his career as a businessman and public servant, Chuck set an inspiring example of how we should do all that we can to serve our community. There are few Virginians who have contributed as much to the Commonwealth as he did.”

Gov. Terry McAuliffe

Dorothy and I are deeply saddened by the passing of former Virginia Senator Chuck Colgan, a true Virginia icon. He will be remembered for his many contributions to our Commonwealth and country as a veteran, a small business owner and the longest-serving member of the Virginia Senate in our Commonwealth’s history. “Chuck was a champion in the Virginia Senate for the people of Prince William County and the entire Commonwealth. His passionate and bipartisan approach to getting things done should serve as an example for all of us as we continue the work he and so many undertook and passed forward to us. “Our hearts are with the Colgan family this evening and all of the Virginians who are mourning the loss of this extraordinary leader for our Commonwealth.”

Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates William Howell

“I am sad to hear about the passing of Senator Chuck Colgan. Chuck was a devoted public servant who spent his life dedicated to making the Commonwealth a better place. He truly was a statesman who was always concerned about what was best for Virginia. He was a friend to many in the House. It is the end of an era. The House of Delegates sends its condolences to Chuck’s wife, Alicia, and the entire Colgan family.”

Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart

“Virginia has lost a true statesman. Maria and I are saddened to learn of the loss of Senator Chuck Colgan. He dedicated his life to serving the Commonwealth of Virginia – especially those here in Prince William County. He was an honor to work with and always had the best interest of his constituents at heart. He will be sorely missed by the Board of County Supervisors and the entire Prince William Community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Senator Colgan’s family.”

Prince William County Schools Superintendent Steven Walts

“The namesake of Colgan High School was Virginia’s longest serving state senator and a tireless champion of our county, our community, and the cause of education. We are all richer for his service and commitment. We were privileged to have been able to honor him in person with the lasting tribute of the school that bears his name. Senator Colgan’s legacy will live on in every student who learns within its walls, or who studies the countless contributions he made to Virginia and Prince William County. Our thoughts are with the Colgan family. “

Sad to hear we lost Prince William Senator Chuck Colgan tonight. A truly kind and honorable man who touched so many lives, mine included. — Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) January 4, 2017





My heart is heavy with the passing of Senator Chuck Colgan, a true statesman. I will miss his advice & mentorship. We are better bc of him. pic.twitter.com/gk2rKx1zBy — Jeremy McPike (@JeremyMcPike) January 3, 2017





Very saddened to learn of the passing of former State Senator Chuck Colgan. One of Prince William’s finest… https://t.co/ZKwRuDzqrZ — Scott Surovell (@ssurovell) January 3, 2017



