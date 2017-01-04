Anderson ‘alerted to a problem with “lack of lighting” at the Chinn Center bus stop’

The text of an email from Occoquan District Supervisor Ruth Anderson to Prince William County Public Works Director Thomas Brunn:

“A few weeks ago, I was alerted to a problem with “lack of lighting” at the Chinn Center bus stop shelter……….both in early mornings and after dark in the evenings. I did meet with Perrin from PRTC after dark one evening to confirm that it is a problem. I do know from a previous experience that there are some folks who “hang out” in this area…so, good lighting is needed.

I checked with PRTC hoping they could add some light inside the shelter. Could someone assess if it is possible to change the direction of the light that is already on the Aquatic Center building? If it is possible…it might solve the problem. If not……….could Public Works work with PRTC to see if one of the other options is workable? I’m not certain how the transfer of budget money works for something like this…or, who would take the lead.”