Shooting, stabbing investigated over New Year’s holiday weekend

by Potomac Local on January 3, 2017 at 4:27 pm Leave a Comment

From police: 

Badie, RaquanMalicious Wounding | Shooting InvestigationOn January 1 at 1:50AM, officers responded to investigate a shooting which occurred in the 15400 block of Wheatfield Dr in Dumfries (22025) earlier that evening. The investigation revealed that the accused was in the above area when he was involved in a verbal altercation with several subjects in a vehicle. During the encounter, the accused brandished a handgun and shot into the vehicle striking one of the occupants, a 19-year-old man of Woodbridge, in the upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused. The accused was located and arrested without incident at his residence later that day.

Arrested on January 1:

Raquan Jamar BADIE, 21, of 13848 Delaney Rd in Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of malicious wounding, 4 counts of attempted malicious wounding, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 1 count of reckless handling of a firearm

Court Date: February 13, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

 

Sanchez, JoseMalicious Wounding | Stabbing Investigation On December 29 at 9:26PM, officers responded to the 3600 block of Elm Farm Rd in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 24-year-old man of Woodbridge, and the accused were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated. During the encounter, the accused cut the victim in the upper body with a pocket knife. The parties eventually separated and police were contacted. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for further treatment. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.

Arrested on December 29:

Jose Maria SANCHEZ, 46, of 13721 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge

Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: February 9, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

