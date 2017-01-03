News Shooting, stabbing investigated over New Year’s holiday weekend
From police:
Malicious Wounding | Shooting Investigation– On January 1 at 1:50AM, officers responded to investigate a shooting which occurred in the 15400 block of Wheatfield Dr in Dumfries (22025) earlier that evening. The investigation revealed that the accused was in the above area when he was involved in a verbal altercation with several subjects in a vehicle. During the encounter, the accused brandished a handgun and shot into the vehicle striking one of the occupants, a 19-year-old man of Woodbridge, in the upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused. The accused was located and arrested without incident at his residence later that day.
Arrested on January 1:
Raquan Jamar BADIE, 21, of 13848 Delaney Rd in Woodbridge
Charged with 1 count of malicious wounding, 4 counts of attempted malicious wounding, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 1 count of reckless handling of a firearm
Court Date: February 13, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Malicious Wounding | Stabbing Investigation – On December 29 at 9:26PM, officers responded to the 3600 block of Elm Farm Rd in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 24-year-old man of Woodbridge, and the accused were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated. During the encounter, the accused cut the victim in the upper body with a pocket knife. The parties eventually separated and police were contacted. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for further treatment. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.
Arrested on December 29:
Jose Maria SANCHEZ, 46, of 13721 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge
Charged with malicious wounding
Court Date: February 9, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016
Holiday events with music and Santa Claus at Chick-Fil-A Bristow
December 11, 2016
Manassas office vacancy rates fall below 5-year average
December 9, 2016
Ignoring small plumbing issues causes buckets of trouble
December 8, 2016