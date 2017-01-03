Sheetz at Caton Hill and Telegraph roads for sale

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A recently opened Sheetz gas station in Woodbridge is for sale by a private investor, we’re told.

Greysteel, a national commercial real estate investment services firm, has been named exclusive advisor and agent by a private client for the sale of a newly constructed Sheetz convenience store and gas station located in a suburb of Washington D.C., which is one of the fastest growing counties in the country.

Greysteel Senior Investment Associate, Henry Schuldinger of the Company’s Washington, D.C. office, is leading the marketing of the property.

This Sheetz location at 2540 Caton Hill Road is subject to a long-term ground lease. Sheetz opened the 24-hour location for business in July 2016.

The property is located at the corner of Caton Hill and Telegraph roads, adjacent to the largest park and ride commuter lot in Northern Virginia. It is also less than one mile from the Potomac Mills Mall, one of the largest outlet malls in the country. Surrounding major retailers in this dense retail corridor include IKEA, Target, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Kohl’s Wegmans, and CarMax.

“Sheetz has been expanding aggressively into the Virginia market along the I-95 corridor. This Sheetz property presents the company’s newest 24-hour prototype construction with expanded restaurant services. The property is located at an entrance to a commuter parking lot with nearly 3,000 spaces immediately off of heavily traveled Interstate 95,” said Mr. Schuldinger. “Given its location, we believe this site offers a unique underlying real estate value that will generate significant investor interest and we look forward to marketing the property to investors across the country,” he added.