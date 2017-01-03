Route 1 (Jeff Davis Hwy) & Main Street is closed at Possum Point for an incident the Fire Department is working. #TRAFFICalert pic.twitter.com/EbTNNue8uQ — Prince William Co PD (@PWCPoliceDept) January 3, 2017

One person was flown to a hospital following the incident. A white powder found at the scene was determined to be laundry detergent, said Prince William police spokesman Nathan Probus.

More as we have it.

Update