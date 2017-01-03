Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

44°

Menu

News
Update: Route 1 repopned Possum Point Road in Dumfries

by Potomac Local on January 3, 2017 at 11:07 am Leave a Comment
police-traffic

One person was flown to a hospital following the incident. A white powder found at the scene was determined to be laundry detergent, said Prince William police spokesman Nathan Probus. 

More as we have it.

Update

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Dumfries Local, News, Prince William, Traffic & Transit,
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...