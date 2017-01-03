News Update: Route 1 repopned Possum Point Road in Dumfries
Route 1 (Jeff Davis Hwy) & Main Street is closed at Possum Point for an incident the Fire Department is working. #TRAFFICalert pic.twitter.com/EbTNNue8uQ
— Prince William Co PD (@PWCPoliceDept) January 3, 2017
One person was flown to a hospital following the incident. A white powder found at the scene was determined to be laundry detergent, said Prince William police spokesman Nathan Probus.
More as we have it.
Update
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
UPDATE: Route 1 is now open. Drive safely.
— Prince William Co PD (@PWCPoliceDept) January 3, 2017
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016
Holiday events with music and Santa Claus at Chick-Fil-A Bristow
December 11, 2016
Manassas office vacancy rates fall below 5-year average
December 9, 2016
Ignoring small plumbing issues causes buckets of trouble
December 8, 2016