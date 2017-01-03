News Game on! Satterwhite says Prince William School Board special meeting is happening
Alyson Satterwhite says there will be a special meeting of the Prince William County School Board on Wednesday night.
The Gainesville District School Board representative called the meeting last week, but then Board Chairman Ryan Sawyers reportedly canceled the meeting.
The Board is expected to discuss the Prince William County Board of Supervisor’s offer to give the schools $21 million in additional funds if the School Board decides to build a larger building capable of housing more students at the site of the planned 13th high school in Bristow.
“Our agenda is not very full so unless we take a long time on board matters, or unless there is a lot of citiznen comments, I think there will be because of everything that is happening, we’ll get started right after the regular meeting,” said Satterwhite.
The special meeting is slated to take about a half hour, she added.
The regular School Board meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, at the Prince William County Public Schools Kelly Leadership Center located 14715 Bristow Road.
