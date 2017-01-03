‘$38 million master facility project’ work at Novant/UVA Prince William Hospital to begin

Submitted:

Media and community members are invited to a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of the final phase of renovation at Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center. When completed in December 2017, the new façade will complement interior improvements already completed as part of Prince William Medical Center’s $38 million master facility project.

Energy infrastructure upgrades, a renovated intermediate critical care unit and mechanical room and parking improvements were completed in earlier phases of the project designed to make the medical center friendlier to patients while improving efficiency and access. A new clinical decision unit was added and electrical infrastructure updates provided technology required for the medical center’s new electronic medical record system. The new façade will improve patient comfort and privacy by creating separate hallways for guests and patients. A new multicultural chapel, gift shop and renovated patient information center are also planned.

When: Thursday, Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Hospital main entrance

Novant Health UVA Health System

Prince William Medical Center

8700 Sudley Road

Manassas, VA 20110