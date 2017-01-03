News ‘$38 million master facility project’ work at Novant/UVA Prince William Hospital to begin
Submitted:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Media and community members are invited to a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of the final phase of renovation at Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center. When completed in December 2017, the new façade will complement interior improvements already completed as part of Prince William Medical Center’s $38 million master facility project.
Energy infrastructure upgrades, a renovated intermediate critical care unit and mechanical room and parking improvements were completed in earlier phases of the project designed to make the medical center friendlier to patients while improving efficiency and access. A new clinical decision unit was added and electrical infrastructure updates provided technology required for the medical center’s new electronic medical record system. The new façade will improve patient comfort and privacy by creating separate hallways for guests and patients. A new multicultural chapel, gift shop and renovated patient information center are also planned.
When: Thursday, Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m.Where: Hospital main entranceNovant Health UVA Health SystemPrince William Medical Center8700 Sudley RoadManassas, VA 20110
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016
Holiday events with music and Santa Claus at Chick-Fil-A Bristow
December 11, 2016
Manassas office vacancy rates fall below 5-year average
December 9, 2016
Ignoring small plumbing issues causes buckets of trouble
December 8, 2016