Andrew retires from Prince William County Parks Department after 31 years

Prince William County is searching for a new parks and recreation department chief after the retirement of Debbie Andrew, who work for the county for more than 3o years.

Andrew penned this statement to coworkers:

It is with mixed feelings that I am tendering my resignation, effective December 30, 2016. I will officially retiring from the county with 31 years of service.

The Park Authority and then the county have provided me with a wonderful career of the years, with many opportunities to grow and take on new roles.

The Parks Authority has been my family since coming on board in 1986 and becoming part of the county has allow me to expand that family.

I will miss my work in the county every day, but I know there is someone out there that will be perfect for this job and ready to take the department to newer and better places.