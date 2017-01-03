Alexander Diaz Cruz is Manassas’ first born of 2017

Submitted:

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center’s first baby of 2017 is a boy, Alexander Diaz Cruz born at 1:47 a.m. January 1 delivered by Dr. Andrea Jackson and weighing in at 8 lbs. 6 ounces and 20 ¾ inches long. Parents are Vladimir Diaz and Sindy Cruz of Manassas, Va. Alexander has two older siblings age six and seven waiting for him at home.

If you are looking for the [Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket] baby info we are still waiting for his/her arrival!