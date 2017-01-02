News Zandras collects ‘more than 50 coats’
Zandra’s Taqueria once again invited the community to join in the “Warm Up the Community” clothing drive, held in conjunction with the Greater Manassas Christmas Parade. The eatery collected more than 50 coats, along with numerous scarves, hats, socks and gloves during the drive, which is now in its third year.
Zandra’s donated the clothing, along with proceeds from its sales of hot chocolate and coffee during the event, to SERVE, a program of Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS). NVFS is the largest private, nonprofit human service organization in Northern Virginia, and addresses the challenges of systemic poverty on the community.
To encourage donations, Zandra’s offered anybody who dropped off warm clothing–such as coats, hats and gloves–a voucher good for one free taco.
