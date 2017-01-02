Who will go to Potomac Shores elementary school?

Submitted:

The School Board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the “Potomac Shores” Elementary School attendance area on January 18 at 7 p.m. in the School Board Meeting Room at the Kelly Leadership Center, 14715 Bristow Road, Manassas. The opening of the new school will likely affect boundaries for up to 18 eastern elementary schools.

Members of the boundary planning committee for the Eastern Elementary (“Potomac Shores”) School are scheduled to recommend two proposals, Plan 4 and Plan 6, for School Board consideration at the Board’s January 4 meeting. The School Board is slated to decide on a plan at its regular meeting on January 18 which will follow the public hearing.

Citizens who wish to comment on the boundary plans are invited to do so during Citizen Comment time at the School Board meeting on January 4 and at the public hearing on January 18.

The boundary proposals are online. http://pwcs-ofs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=5a76c19d568b4f30a1a5fbe0a6192ebc (Click on Supporting Documents to see Plan 4 and Plan 6) — referred to as “Eastern Elementary School Boundary Planning.”