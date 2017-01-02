News ‘What should go here’ in Woodbridge post from 2012 revisited
I was scrolling through old Facebook posts searching for a photo to use for the obituary for longtime Manassas journalist Bennie Scarton Jr. when I stumbled upon a post from 2012.
I drove down Route 1 in Woodbridge and took some photos of brown spots in the area and asked readers to tell us “what should go here?” The particular location in this post is on the southbound side of Route 1, just south of Maurumsco Plaza and Prince William Parkway.
I drove by the same spot last week and noticed it was still empty. So, four years later, what should go here?Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016
Holiday events with music and Santa Claus at Chick-Fil-A Bristow
December 11, 2016
Manassas office vacancy rates fall below 5-year average
December 9, 2016
Ignoring small plumbing issues causes buckets of trouble
December 8, 2016