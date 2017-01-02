‘What should go here’ in Woodbridge post from 2012 revisited

I was scrolling through old Facebook posts searching for a photo to use for the obituary for longtime Manassas journalist Bennie Scarton Jr. when I stumbled upon a post from 2012.

I drove down Route 1 in Woodbridge and took some photos of brown spots in the area and asked readers to tell us “what should go here?” The particular location in this post is on the southbound side of Route 1, just south of Maurumsco Plaza and Prince William Parkway.

I drove by the same spot last week and noticed it was still empty. So, four years later, what should go here?