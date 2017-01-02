Stolen ‘puppies valued altogether at $5,885’

From Manassas police:

Burglary — At approximately 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to DC Pups, located at 9021 Centreville Rd, for a report of a burglary. The reporting party told officers that sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 1, someone entered the business by breaking a window and stole six young, small-breed dogs. The puppies, valued altogether at $5,885, included two Maltese, one Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, two Maltipoos, and one Cavachon. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related this case or the whereabouts of the stolen puppies is encouraged to call Manassas City Police Department at 703.257.8000 or 9-1-1.