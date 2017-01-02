News Recycle your Christmas Tree in Prince William County
Submitted:
After all the holiday festivities are over and the finery has lost its luster give your Christmas tree, wreath and other cut greenery another life as compost, mulch or habitat. Simply remove all ornaments, decorations, tinsel, nails and the tree stand and take the greenery to one of locations listed below to be recycled or repurposed.
The Prince William County Landfill at 14811 Dumfries Road in Manassas. Monday – Saturday, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The facility is closed New Year’s Day. 703-792-4670
The Balls Ford Road Compost Facility located at 13000 Balls Ford Road in Manassas. Monday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The facility is closed New Year’s Day. 703-792-4670
Leesylvania State Park located at 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive in Woodbridge (off Neabsco Road). Trees may be dropped off at Shelter 2 and will be used for habitat.
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) located at 5399 Wellington Branch Road in Gainesville. Dec. 26 – Jan. 9. The drop off area is located in the front parking lot in the area outlined with the orange safety cones. NOVEC will deliver the wood-chip mulch to interested customer-owners at no charge, visit www.novec.com/mulch.
