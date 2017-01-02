News Occoquan sign knocked down
From Occoquan Mayor Liz Quist:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Intersection of Washington and Commerce Streets. I found it at 3:15 yesterday afternoon while on a walk with my husband.
One resident reported that it was still standing at 3 pm, but an employee of a local business thinks it was downed Saturday night.
We were able to move it out of the roadway with the help of two passing motorcyclists.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016
Holiday events with music and Santa Claus at Chick-Fil-A Bristow
December 11, 2016
Manassas office vacancy rates fall below 5-year average
December 9, 2016
Ignoring small plumbing issues causes buckets of trouble
December 8, 2016