Occoquan sign knocked down

by Potomac Local on January 2, 2017 at 7:11 pm Leave a Comment
From Occoquan Mayor Liz Quist:

Intersection of Washington and Commerce Streets. I found it at 3:15 yesterday afternoon while on a walk with my husband.

One resident reported that it was still standing at 3 pm, but an employee of a local business thinks it was downed Saturday night.

We were able to move it out of the roadway with the help of two passing motorcyclists.

