KO Distilling Battle Standard 142 Navy Strength Gin marks 1 year in ABC stores

Submitted by KO Distilling in Manassas:

January 1 is the official anniversary of our Battle Standard 142 Navy Strength Gin being sold in VA ABC stores. We started 2016 with 100 stores selling our gin, and we have grown to distribution in 139 stores throughout the Commonwealth. To support our sales, we have conducted 307 in-store tastings and have provided tastings to 7,960 people during the year at these events. In 2017, we plan on continuing these tastings each month so keep your eyes out for one of our team members who will also be sampling our Bare Knuckle American Wheat Whiskey in many of the same stores.

In December, we were able to get new placements at the following Virginia restaurants: Sea Pearl, Vola’s, Fish Market, Sweetfire Donnas, Field & Main, Sense of Thai, Blu 1681, Captain Gregory’s, and Okra’s Cajun Creole. We will be conducting tastings in 15 VA ABC stores throughout the state in January.