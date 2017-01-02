Colgan family: It’s ‘a matter of days if not hours’

From Tim Colgan:

… the Doctors have told us it is a matter of days if not hours.

My Dad continues to cling to life but hasn’t been awake … in a couple days. Thank You all for the message, memories and prayers. The Doctors are managing his pain. The Adler Center in Aldie is a tremendous care facility for end of life process. We cannot thank them enough for the dignified, kind and caring manner in which they have aided him and us through this process. May God Bless everyone at Capitol Hospice, the Adler Center and all of you.

Over the last year and a half my Dad has been on a victory lap of sorts. The naming of the High School in PWC in Dad’s honor was amazing and timely he simply loves that school. Dad would have us drive him down to the school to check on things pretty often. I think he was afraid it was a dream or the school board would change its mind. He just could not get over the fact that a Man who was orphaned at 5 and raised during the Great Depression could have a school named after him. He would say to us not to bad for a boy from Garrett County, MD.

Dad accomplished much in his life but his life in the Virginia Senate would never have been possible without the friends from Westgate, And Sudley who encouraged him to run in 1975. These same people and many others would show up every 4 years to work on his re-election. We thank you and may God Bless you for your kindness.

My Dad had his funeral planned completely out right down to every song, speakers. We are honoring his every wish as we always have.