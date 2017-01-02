Read Us Daily for Local News in Manassas, Virginia

Christmas Eve pizza thief hits Manassas delivery driver

by Potomac Local on January 2, 2017 at 11:55 am Leave a Comment
From Manassas police 

Robbery

At approximately 8:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2016, Manassas City Police was dispatched to Domino’s Pizza, located at 10175 Hastings Dr, for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. The reporting party told officers that she was delivering a pizza to an address on the 10300 block of Flowerree Ln when the resident who answered the door informed her no one at the residence had called in an order. When the victim returned to her vehicle, an unknown male approached, displayed a black and silver handgun, and demanded pizzas and money. When the victim refused to comply, the suspect reached across her into the passenger seat and stole a pizza before fleeing on foot north on Flowerree Ln past Winterset Dr.

Description of Suspect: Black male, early 20s, medium build, approximately 6’1”, wearing a ski mask, jeans, black hoodie, and black jacket

