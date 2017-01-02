News Christmas Eve pizza thief hits Manassas delivery driver
From Manassas police
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Robbery
At approximately 8:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2016, Manassas City Police was dispatched to Domino’s Pizza, located at 10175 Hastings Dr, for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. The reporting party told officers that she was delivering a pizza to an address on the 10300 block of Flowerree Ln when the resident who answered the door informed her no one at the residence had called in an order. When the victim returned to her vehicle, an unknown male approached, displayed a black and silver handgun, and demanded pizzas and money. When the victim refused to comply, the suspect reached across her into the passenger seat and stole a pizza before fleeing on foot north on Flowerree Ln past Winterset Dr.
Description of Suspect: Black male, early 20s, medium build, approximately 6’1”, wearing a ski mask, jeans, black hoodie, and black jacket
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016
Holiday events with music and Santa Claus at Chick-Fil-A Bristow
December 11, 2016
Manassas office vacancy rates fall below 5-year average
December 9, 2016
Ignoring small plumbing issues causes buckets of trouble
December 8, 2016