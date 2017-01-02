News We’re making a list of 5K runs/walks in Prince William County
It’s that time of year when many make resolutions to get fit, stay healthy, and adopt new habits.
With those resolutions come the inevitable task of exercise. We thought it would be a good idea to make a list of the recurring 5K runs and walks in Prince William County.
We’re asking you to contribute to this list of regular runs and walks so we can create a guide for the region, and so you can plan for your next race.
Once we develop the list, we’ll add some feature to where the race organizers can choose to buy a sponsored link to improve awareness of their event (and to support our local news mission!) but, for now, we just want to know where the runs/walks are so we can build a useful page for our readers..
Please send us your details via email
email.
Happy New Year, and good luck with your resolutions!
