News Dykstra does Dixie Bones
Former D.C. United player and Woodbridge native Andrew Dykstra stopped into Dixie Bones.
Submitted:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
He had a 2 meat combo w/ ribs and pulled pork. Side of muddy spuds and collared greens. Pecan pie for dessert.
His waitress was Kiara Harris and he was joined by his trainer William Keith Moser who is a DB regular, it was Dysktra’s first visit.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016
Holiday events with music and Santa Claus at Chick-Fil-A Bristow
December 11, 2016
Manassas office vacancy rates fall below 5-year average
December 9, 2016
Ignoring small plumbing issues causes buckets of trouble
December 8, 2016