Dykstra does Dixie Bones

December 31, 2016
Former D.C. United player and Woodbridge native Andrew Dykstra stopped into Dixie Bones.

He had a 2 meat combo w/ ribs and pulled pork. Side of muddy spuds and collared greens. Pecan pie for dessert.

His waitress was Kiara Harris and he was joined by his  trainer William Keith Moser who is a DB regular, it was Dysktra’s first visit. 

