News School Board calls special session to discuss $21 million funding proposal by Board of Supervisors
The Prince William County Board of Supervisors and School Board are at odds over money that could help to reduce the number of crowded classrooms in the county
From Gainesville School Board member Alyson Satterwhite:
Prince William School Board Members Shawn Brann (Acting Member, Brentsville District) and Alyson Satterwhite (Gainesville District) today issued a call for a special meeting of the Prince William County School Board (PWCS) on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 to discuss the Board of Supervisors Resolution for new school construction.
On December 6, 2016, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors (BOCS) passed Resolution number 16-860, which provides PWCS with approximately $21.3 million in construction, site acquisition, or renovation funding. As part of the resolution, the School Board is also asked to change current plans for the 13th high school to a larger capacity model called the “PRICE Model” in order to accommodate an additional 500+ students into the new school.
In accordance with policy, Brann asked that a motion to discuss Res. No. 16-860 be added to the December 14, 2016 regular meeting of the PWCS School Board. That request was denied by School Board Chairman At Large Ryan Sawyers. The same request was submitted again for the January 4, 2017 meeting and once again was not added to the agenda.
Brann and Satterwhite feel that the funding from the BOCS is a significant step forward in helping the PWCS School Board to reduce overcrowding in the schools and align with the School Board priority of reducing classroom sizes. The topic of school construction for eastern PWCS elementary schools will also be discussed at this special meeting.
We asked all School Board members for their reactions to the special meeting.
Coles District member Willie Deutsch sent us this statement:
“Many of us ran for office telling the public we believed overcrowding in schools needed to be addressed. Now thanks to a proposal from the BOCS we have an opportunity to significantly address the issue on both sides of the county. For two meetings in a row, the Chairman has used his new power to keep this from being discussed and voted on. I look forward to taking action on this issue as we move forward and address a significant community need.”
