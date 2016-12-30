News The most-read posts on Potomac Local in 2016
For all of you who wanted to know when 2016 will come to an end, here’s some news: 2017 begins on Sunday.
We can’t let the old year pass without our annual look back at our most-read stories on Potomac Local for 2016.
With 1.8 million page views from nearly 1 million readers, here are the most-read stories this year:
10. Seven arrested in Prince William internet sting
On June 6, members of the Prince William County Police Departments’ Special Victim’s Bureau and Intel Unit began a week a long operation targeting offenders of crimes involving children.
9. Fresh, hot, glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts coming to Manassas
The fascination with Krispy Kreme doughnuts continued in 2016 as a post we wrote in 2015 ranked as this year’s 9th most-read story on Potomac Local.
8. Two Woodbridge men charged in connection to ISIS
Federal authorities said two men from Woodbridge intended to go to Syria to join ISIS.
One man was arrested at Richmond International Airport. The second man was arrested in Woodbridge after he returned from driving the first suspect to the airport.
7. Grief counselors at Battlefield High School after student death
Grief counselors were sent to Battlefield High School in October after a student took his won life.
6. Manassas student tells school board she was beaten in hallway
A 7th-grade student at Metz Middle School told school officials she was beaten and bloodied in a school hallway.
5. Body found in Powells Creek under Route 1 in Woodbridge
Police found a body underneath a bridge that carries traffic on Route 1 over Powells Creek in Woodbridge.
4. Najee Mason killed in Woodbridge
On June 5, detectives from the Homicide Unit identified the suspect involved in the murder of Najee Mason which occurred in the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place in Woodbridge.
3. Rookie Officer Ashley Guindon killed in domestic shooting
“It is with profound sadness that we announce that Prince William County Police Officer Ashley Guindon, one of the officers involved in this evening shooting on Lashmere Ct, has died as a result of her injuries sustained during the incident.”
2. Fatal shooting outside Dale City Food Lion
One man was shot outside a Food Lion at the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Hoadly Road in late November.
1. Suspected MS13 gang members rounded up, charged in murder of Edwin Chicas
“On November 9, detectives from the Prince William County Police Homicide Unit and Special Investigations Bureau, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the Manassas City Police Department and the City of Manassas Park Police Department, attempted to arrest several suspects involved in the murder of Edwin Ivan Chicas which occurred in the 7500 block of Quail Run Ln in Manassas on October 29.”
