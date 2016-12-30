News Tell us what new businesses you want to see in 2017
We’ve seen multiple of breweries open in Prince William County in 2016, and there’s more to come.
New chain retail stores like At Home moved into the old Kmart space in Dale City, and new additions like Uptown Alley and Autobahn Indoor Speedway opened at Manassas Mall. Duluth Trading Company which opened on Bulloch Drive near the Northern Virginia Community College Manassas Campus.
Just yesterday, we posted Sweeto Burrito is expanding in the county.
Is Prince William County ripe for chain stores, or is there room for smaller, independent shop owners to make a go of it?
So, as we hope for new things in 2017, what new businesses do you hope will open in Prince William County or Greater Manassas?
Rant and rave in the comments section below.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016
Holiday events with music and Santa Claus at Chick-Fil-A Bristow
December 11, 2016
Manassas office vacancy rates fall below 5-year average
December 9, 2016
Ignoring small plumbing issues causes buckets of trouble
December 8, 2016