Tell us what new businesses you want to see in 2017

We’ve seen multiple of breweries open in Prince William County in 2016, and there’s more to come.

New chain retail stores like At Home moved into the old Kmart space in Dale City, and new additions like Uptown Alley and Autobahn Indoor Speedway opened at Manassas Mall. Duluth Trading Company which opened on Bulloch Drive near the Northern Virginia Community College Manassas Campus.

Just yesterday, we posted Sweeto Burrito is expanding in the county.

Is Prince William County ripe for chain stores, or is there room for smaller, independent shop owners to make a go of it?

So, as we hope for new things in 2017, what new businesses do you hope will open in Prince William County or Greater Manassas?

Rant and rave in the comments section below.