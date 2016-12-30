Senator Charles J. Colgan in hospice care

The longest-serving Virginia State Senator is in hospice care tonight.

Senator Charles J. Colgan, 90, is being cared for by nurses tonight in his home state of Maryland.

From Delegate Richard Anderson:

“The Colgan family is asking for prayers. Senator Charles Colgan has been placed in Hospice. According to Mary his daughter it happen very quickly. I have posted her message under mine. Asking for prayers for greatest man we know, our super man, our hero. At age 90 dads age is finally catching up with him and he currently in Hospice. This happened very quickly and we ask for your prayers. The Colgan Family.”

Colgan retired from the Virginia State Senate last year. Virginia State Senator Jeremy McPike was elected to replace him, and on Friday afternoon wished Colgan a full recovery.

“He’s an absolute legend. He’s one of those from the Greatest Generation, one of longest serving members of the oldest legislative bodies in America, and he’s also a WWII veteran,” said McPike.

Colgan was first elected to the Virginia State Senate in 1976. He founded and later sold Colgan Air.

On his birthday in September, officials at George Mason University dedicated a statue of Colgan at the Science and Technology Campus in Manassas. He also has a hall and theater named after him at Northern Virginia Community College’s Manassas Campus.

Charles Colgan High School in Prince William County opened this fall. It is one of the costliest high schools ever to be built in the state and is the only school with a swimming pool in the county.

County school officials gave Colgan a private tour of the facility prior its opening.