Cohee still missing, police seek help from public

From police:
*MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT – UPDATE #2: The Prince William County Police Department continues to ask for the public’s assistance in locating Alan Cohee, who was reported as missing and endangered by a family member on November 11. Since Mr. Cohee’s disappearance, the Prince William County Police Department, with assistance from other local and state agencies, have conducted multiple searches of the immediate area surrounding his home. On December 29, Prince William County officers, with helicopter and K-9 assistance, conducted another search around Mr. Cohee’s residence on Featherstone Rd in Woodbridge and the immediate area. Nothing of note was located. There has still been no known contact with Mr. Cohee since he was last seen on November 10. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Cohee is asked to call the non-emergency line at 703-792-6500.
December 29, 2016
December 27, 2016
December 15, 2016
December 11, 2016
December 9, 2016
December 8, 2016