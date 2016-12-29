News Sweeto Burrito adding two new locations in Prince William
LAKE RIDGE, Va. — Sweeto Burrito will expand in Prince William County.
Two new locations — one at Dillingham Square in Lake Ridge and the second at Potomac Festival in Woodbridge, across from Potomac Mills mall — should be open by February, said Sweeto Burrito Virginia Director of Operations Micheal Wetherill.
The new restaurants will be the second and third locations in Virginia. The fast-food chain opened its first store at Staples Mill shopping center at the intersection of Minnieville and Spriggs roads in 2015.
The company plans to open as many as 26 locations across the state within the next 10 years but doesn’t expect to open more in Prince William after February, according to Wetherill.
The Lake Ridge location will open where a Jerry’s Subs and Pizza was located. The Woodbridge location will open in a space once occupied by Golden Tech Computers, which relocated next to Outback Steakhouse.
The North Dakota-based company began as a food truck in 2011 before franchise rights to the business were sold. Burritos on the menu feature meats like beef, chicken, steak, and bacon, and other ingredients like eggs, tater tots, onion rings, and siracha sauce.
The most popular item on the menu in Dale City is the Carnivore, a burrito with steak, chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, white rice, cilantro ranch, and siracha sauce, said Wetherill.
