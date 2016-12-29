From police:

Strong Armed Robberies *ARREST – On December 27, detectives with the Robbery Unit identified the suspect involved in a series of “snatch and grab” robberies which have occurred in the eastern part of Prince William within the last several months. Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of the suspect, identified as Ricky Alphonso ELLERBE. Detectives with the Street Crimes Unit and Robbery Unit arrested the accused without incident at his residence later that afternoon. A search warrant was subsequently executed at the residence. Additional charges are pending. The investigation continues.

Arrested on December 27:

Ricky Alphonso ELLERBE, 34, of 2200 Valor Way, Apt 3112, in Woodbridge

Charged with 4 counts of robbery

Court Date: February 27, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Strong Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On December 24 at 10:12AM, officers responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe located at 2966 Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the business and approached the counter to order food. When the employee opened the register to complete the transaction, the man struck the employee in the face knocking her to the ground. The suspect then grabbed a handful of money from the register before fleeing the business. No injuries were reported and no weapon was seen. The investigation continues.

Strong Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On December 13 at 9:20AM, officers responded to the Taco Bell located at 1921 Daniel Stuart Sq in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. An Employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the business around 8:45AM and approached the counter to order food. When the employee opened the register to complete the transaction, the man pushed the employee and grabbed a handful of money before fleeing the business. No injuries were reported and no weapon was seen. A police K-9 was used to search for the suspect who was not located. This incident is possibly related to a separate robbery which occurred around the same time involving a suspect matching the similar description, see the release below.

Strong Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On December 11 at 4:35PM, officers responded to the Dollar General located at 13215 Occoquan Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man approached the counter to make a purchase. When the employee opened the register to complete the transaction, the man pushed the employee and grabbed a handful of money before fleeing the business. The suspect was last seen getting into a gray sedan, possibly a Honda, and fleeing the area. No injuries were reported.

Strong Arm Robbery [Previously Released] – On December 3 at 10:10PM, officers responded to the Family Dollar located at 2900 Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the business and approached the counter to make a purchase. When the employee opened the register, the suspect reached across the counter and took money from inside the register. At some point, a struggle ensured between the suspect and the employee. The suspect eventually fled the area on foot. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.