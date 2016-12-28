Manassas Health and Rehab Center turns 10, celebrates

Manassas Health and Rehab Center turned 10 years old. The staff held a thank you celebration for residents earlier this month.

To celebrate we hosted all patients, residents, families, and staff on December 7 to a formal dining experience here in our renovated dining room. Staff assisted our patients and residents with getting dressed in their best to come out and celebrate.

Our chef and his team prepared a delicious meal and the staff served the families and residents. This celebration was to recognize our patients and residents and thank them for choosing us as their center to receive care and reside. The Center hired a band which included a live singer who sang during the event while we raffled off gift baskets and prizes.