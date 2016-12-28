News Man, 27, dies after crash on Token Valley Road on Christmas Eve
From police:
Fatal Crash Investigation – On December 24 at 3:09PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Token Valley Rd near Gandall Ct in Manassas (20112) to investigate a single vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 1995 Acura Legend was traveling northbound on Token Valley Rd in the above area at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The Legend then veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver and only passenger of the Legend were flown to an area hospital where the passenger later died as a result of his injuries on December 27. The driver was released with minor injuries and charged with reckless driving. It is unknown at this time if alcohol and drugs are a factor. Additional charges may be pending. The investigation continues.
Arrested on December 24: [No Photo Available]
Jesse James WYRICK, 31, of 9711 Henderson St in Manassas Park
Charges with reckless driving
Court date: February 21, 2017 | Bond: Released on a Traffic Summons
Identified:
The passenger of the 1995 Acura Legend was identified as Joshua Lee ROOP, 27, of Manassas
