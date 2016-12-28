News Car slams into house on Horner Road in Woodbridge
December 28, 2016- At 12:11 a.m., Fire and Rescue units from the Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department, Dale City Volunteer Fire Department, Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue and Prince William County Police responded to a report of a vehicle into a home at 1501 Horner Road in Woodbridge.
The first arriving units reported that one vehicle was into the front corner of the house. All occupants of the home were evacuated and evaluated. There were no reported injuries. Teams worked quickly to stabilize the building and the vehicle. Once the vehicle was removed, the scene was turned over to the Building Inspector.
The occupants of the home were allowed to return to the unaffected parts of the home.
