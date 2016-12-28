Be a part of great community journalism

We continue our community conversations in 2017

Before any great journalism is made, a publisher must listen to his community.

As we prepare to ring in 2017, we’re also preparing for another year of producing great, quality journalism that is worth your time and attention.

Covering our communities in and around Prince William County has been our mission since we started in 2010.

You play a crucial role in helping us reach this goal. So, that’s why I’ll be at the One Degree Room, located at 204 Commerce Street in Occoquan, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Later in the week, I’ll be at Jirani Coffeehouse, located at 9425 West Street in Manassas on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During both sessions, you can chat with me, tell us what’s on your mind, and about what stories you think we should be covering.

Just as I was last month when we met here, I’m open to talking about any issue in our community from roads, traffic, transit, schools, parks, local government, business development, shopping, entertainment, etc.

Got a pothole on your street that’s been ignored? Know of a special person in our community deserving of recognition? Just want to say hello and drink a cup of coffee?

All of these are great reasons to visit.

See you soon. Happy New Year.