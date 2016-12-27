Woodbridge car chase suspect arrested Christmas Day

From police:

Vehicle Pursuit | Felony Hit and Run *ARREST – On December 25, the accused, Dwayne Hakeem WESTFIELD, was located and arrested. The accused was wanted in connection to a vehicle pursuit which occurred on November 1 in the area of Bel Air Rd and Saxophone Way in Woodbridge.

Arrested on December 25:

Dwayne Hakeem WESTFIELD, 24, of 2532 Sedgewick Pl in Dumfries

Charged with felony eluding, possession of stolen property, felony hit & run and driving with no operator’s license