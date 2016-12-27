Surovell, Anderson team for upcoming Prince William town hall

On Saturday, January 7th, Prince William County elected representatives will host a Prince William County 2017 General Assembly Session Public Hearing. Details are as follows:

Prince William County 2017 General Assembly Public Hearing

Saturday, January 7, 2017

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Board of Supervisors Chamber Room

James J. McCoart Administrative Building

1 County Complex Court

Woodbridge, VA 22192

Prince William County State Senators and Delegates will listen the concerns and important topics of Prince William County citizens, such as the appropriation of funds in the $100 billion state budget, transportation policy, education policy, human services, public safety, and the environment.

Senator Scott Surovell (D-36) stated, “Public comment and input is vital to our roles as elected officials. All of us value our accessibility to Prince William County’s residents and want to make sure they have every opportunity to make us aware of their concerns before the General Assembly Session begins.”

Delegate Richard Anderson (R-51) stated, “I look forward to joining with my fellow legislators to discuss the forthcoming legislative session of the General Assembly—and to receiving citizen input on the business that will come before us in Richmond. This is a time-honored tradition in Prince William County and we urge as many of our neighbors as possible to participate.”

Rules of the forum are as follows:

— All speakers will have three minutes to speak

— Organizations are limited to three speakers per organization

— Speakers can sign up to speak online in advance at: http://bit.ly/2017PWCsignup

— Speakers will be called in the order they sign up.

— Attendees who have not signed up may sign up at the hearing and speak after registered speakers have addressed the delegation.

— All speakers should bring 15 copies of printed materials to distribute to the members.

The forum is for the public to address the delegation. General Assembly members will not address participant comments to preserve time. Press is invited to attend.